That Chick Angel Signs With Giant Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — That Chick Angel, the actor, host, influencer, and comedian best known for her hit her viral single “One Margarita (Margarita Song)” has signed with Irving Azoff’s Giant Music record label.

Along with the signing, That Chick Angel, the stage name of Angel Laketa Moore shared the music video for “One Margarita.” Directed by Steve Terrell and filmed at her home in Los Angeles, the video features Angel in her backyard with friends, along with her husband, Angel’s husband TankDontTok as the bartender.

“One Margarita (Margarita Song)” is Angel’s response to a slut-shaming sermon by an Evangelical Christian pastor better known as Sister Cindy on TikTok. After the sermon went viral, Angel decided to flip the message into one of empowerment and owning your sexuality. With the help of producers Carl Dixon (Casa Di) and Steve Terrell, “One Margarita (Margarita Song)” was created. To date, the song’s been streamed over 7 million times, has inspired countless lip sync videos, and has also garnered support from Cardi B and Lizzo. As a black female creator, Angel is fully owning her moment. “This was one of the first times that I felt like my content was resonating a lot with people who look nothing like me,” she shared in a recent interview with WIRED.

Along with her budding music career, Angel hosts the podcast Here’s The Thing, Is This Going To Cause An Argument, and The Bald and The Beautiful. She was a series regular on HBO A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4 as well as Netflix’s Atypical, AJ & The Queen, Disney’s Sydney to The Max & Saturdays, and CBS’ United States of Al & B Positive.

She is currently on tour with her husband TankDontTok for their “Is This Going To Cause an Argument” podcast.