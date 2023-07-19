The Pretenders Announce North American Tour

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers The Pretenders announced plans for a rare headlining tour of the U.S.

The tour will see the storied band perform at intimate venues around the U.S., starting on August 16 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom and then continuing into early October when the tour is slated to wrap at Bimbo’s 365 Club in San Francisco.

The tour will coincide with the release of The Pretenders’ forthcoming new studio album, Relentless, which will arrive via Rhino Records on September 15th.

Produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench, Relentless was recorded at Studios in Willesden, Northwest London and features songwriting by Pretenders founder Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne.

Limited tickets for all nine dates go on sale this Friday, July 21 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details, please see thepretenders.com.

THE PRETENDERS – TOUR 2023

AUGUST

11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium *

15 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium *

16 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

18 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park at North Shore *

21 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park *

24 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field *

26 – Nashville, TN – The Blue Room

29 – Asbury Park, NJ – The Stone Pony

31 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

SEPTEMBER

3 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre *

5 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

7 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

9 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium *

OCTOBER

1 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival †

2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Regent Theater

4 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s (Outdoor)

6 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

* w/ Guns N’ Roses

† Festival Appearance