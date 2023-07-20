IFPI CEO Frances Moore Plans To Step Down By The End Of 2023

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Frances Moore, the longtime chief executive of the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, announced plans to step down from her leadership role at the top of the organization by the end of the year.

Moore, who was named CEO in 2011, is the IFPI’s longest serving chief executive and led the organization through the last thirteen years amid monumental changes in the label industry landscape.

According to the IFPI, Moore has agreed to remain with the organization through the end of 2023 to ensure a seamless transition and to assist in the search for a suitable successor.

In a written statement, the IFPI Main Board said, “We thank Frances for all of her many accomplishments navigating IFPI through arguably the most demanding and complex period of modern music’s history. At once, she has led us through music’s digital transition and the industry’s expansion worldwide, enabling a return to growth that mutually benefits artists, labels and the broader music ecosystem. Not only has she herself been an excellent and effective advocate for labels and creators, but Frances has built an incredible team of professionals to assure that her legacy will carry on.”

““After three decades with IFPI, thirteen of which as its Global CEO, it is time for me to hang up my spurs! I have loved working for IFPI and the recording industry and feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to serve in this role. I am very proud and appreciative of the IFPI team, both now and over the years. Every achievement has been the result of a team effort,” Moore said.

Moore led the IFPI as the industry transitioned from physical recorded music to digital and streaming. She also played a key role in advocating for key reforms to protect copyright holders and helped to maintain the IFPI’s reputation as a key resource for data for the industry.

“I have had the good fortune of living through so much of the industry’s transformation from analogue to digital. On my first day at IFPI thirty years ago, I was dealing with legislation on blank tape levies and here we are today dealing with legislation on AI,” she added.

In 2021, Moore was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List for her services to the music industry.