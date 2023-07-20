Interscope Geffen A&M Announces A Round Of Executive Suite Promotions

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Interscope Geffen A&M announced the promotion of four team members to senior leadership roles at the iconic record label.

The promotions include Michelle An, who has been appointed to the post of President of Creative Strategy and Gary Kelly, who has been named General Manager of Interscope, EVP and Chief Revenue Officer of Interscope Geffen A&M.

An, who previously served as EVP/Head of Visual Creative at the label, will take on oversight of the company’s overall visual creative vision and will continue to collaborate closely with IGA artists on creative projects.

Kelly previously served as CRO/Global Head of Streaming Strategy at the label and in his new role, he will take on leadership of the the team that encompasses the revenue, digital marketing, international and physical production areas of the label group as well as the label’s direct-to-consumer business.

IGAM also announced the promotion of Sam Riback, who was tapped as President A&R and Nicole Wyskoarko, who has been named President A&R and will continue to focus on urban music at the label.

Riback previously served as EVP of A&R and in his new role, he will continue to lead the label’s artist relations in pop and rock, as well as collaborating with IGA’s partners and staff for new signings.

Nicole Wyskoarko, who was previously EVP of A&R, will continue to oversee the urban A&R team, collaborating with the company’s label partners and artist roster.

“Each of these four executives has played an integral role in propelling Interscope Geffen A&M to become one of the most consistently successful music and culture companies in the world,” said John Janick, Chairman and CEO of Interscope Geffen A&M. “In doing so, they and the amazing teams that they lead have made IGA a magnet for some of the world’s most talented artists. These promotions recognize their innumerable contributions and ensure our success for years to come.”

“Michelle, Gary, Sam and Nicole are true leaders in our industry,” added Steve Berman, Vice Chairman, IGA. “They have each built incredible teams that help to empower our artists to have the very best chances of global success. We are so happy to be able to recognize their efforts as they continue to build upon what we’ve created at IGA.”