Mayan Warrior Announces A Halloween Event For Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Electronic music events producer Mayan Warrior announced plans for Mayan Warrior Los Angeles Halloween in partnership with Los Angeles-based event collective Stranger Than.

Panned for October 28th, the Halloween-themed EMD event will take place in Grand Park, the location of Mayan Warrior’s first West Coast event in 2017.

The event will also mark the final fundraising event since Mayan Warrior’s famed Art Car was destroyed in a fire in Mexico earlier this year while en route to a fundraising event

Based in Mexico City, Mayan Warrior, who first made a name for themselves at the Burning Man festival, became a traveling venue, producing events in Mexico, the U.S., and Europe.

Funds raised helped to support Mayan Warrior’s Burning Man exhibitions, as well as Planet Buyback, a collective that raises money and invests in environmental projects around the world.

Mayan Warrior Halloween is part of a series of TBA Halloween events Stranger Than; will be hosting in Los Angeles.

Tickets for Mayan Warrior go on sale August 1st.