NME Plans To Relaunch Its Print Edition

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — New Musical Express, the long-running British music and culture magazine, announced that they are relaunching their print edition.

According to NME, the print edition will be bi-monthly and feature industry news and feature articles, as well as expert reviews of music, TV, film, and gaming releases.

The new edition of the long-running magazine will feature a new design and will include The Cover: NME’s existing editorial feature that showcases emerging artists.

“Print has always been a cornerstone of the NME brand, and we are thrilled to announce the return of an icon,” said NME Networks’ Chief Operating & Commercial Officer of NME Networks Holly Bishop. “Our new global magazine will curate the very best of NME; championing emerging artists and bands and serving as the definitive voice in pop culture.”

The July/August issue of NME magazine will be available exclusively through music retailer Dawsons (owned by NME’s parent Caldecott Music Group), alongside limited issue drops made available via artists, record stores and select partners.

NME, which debuted in 1952, stopped publishing their print edition in 2018. However, the company reports attaining its largest readership since shifting to an online format alongside one-off printed specials and a title in Australia.