The Bob Lefsetz Podcast

The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: REO Speedwagon’s Kevin Cronin

Bob Lefsetz
Mr. REO Speedwagon. Kevin is open and honest, he’s your best friend. This is the entire story, from Illinois to leaving the band to “Hi Infidelity” to “Ozark.” A great listen.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/kevin-cronin-119306080/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kevin-cronin/id1316200737?i=1000621745239

https://open.spotify.com/episode/77EneK0BU8vu7P1lvGTU4h?si=7CjYeQKmQKm4sv9aB2mjDQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/0a39f5ee-7deb-41f3-8cdc-019c6ff2a536/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-kevin-cronin

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/kevin-cronin-305424402

