The IATSE Reaches A Tentative Deal With The Broadway League For Pink Contract Workers, Potentially Averting A Strike

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the Broadway League, and Buena Vista Theatrical d/b/a/ Disney Theatrical announced they have reached a tentative agreement for the ‘Pink Contract’ workers, potentially averting a new strike.

The new contract, which covers approximately 1,500 theatrical workers, both on Broadway and with touring productions, still needs to be ratified by IATSE members.

The news of a tentative contract deal follows the news on Wednesday that IATSE members were voting to authorize a strike after contract negotiations reportedly stalled.

While the contract only affects about 1,500 union members, a strike by the IATSE likely would have brought Broadway to a standstill when other unions such as the American Federation of Musicians, joined them on the picket lines in solidarity.

Contract negotiations have been underway since May, with IATSE members seeking to update the terms of wages, working hours, and healthcare provisions in their current deal.