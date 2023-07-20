The Myositis Foundation To Honor Peter Frampton With The 2023 Patient Ambassador Award

COLUMBIA, MD (CelebrityAccess) — The Myositis Association announced that Grammy Award-winning guitar legend Peter Frampton will receive the organization’s Patient Ambassador Award for 2023.

The award is presented to a member of the myositis community who has gone to great lengths raise awareness of myositis diseases, helped raise funds for treatment and education, and supported legislative advocacy initiatives for rare diseases, including myositis.

Frampton, who suffers from myositis has helped to raise funds for research into the cause and treatment of the disease, and established the Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund at Johns Hopkins where he is being treated.

During his 2019 Farewell Tour, one dollar of every ticket sold, along with proceeds from T-shirt sales, was donated to the fund.

“Peter Frampton provides inspiration and hope to the thousands of myositis patients across the country,” says John McClun, former chair of TMA’s Board of Directors and an IBM patient himself. “His message—’It’s not life threatening, it’s life changing’—is a most powerful antidote for the fear and loss experienced by those who live with this disabling condition that has no treatment and no cure.”