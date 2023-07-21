Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds Return To Cancun In 2024

Dave and Tim Riviera Maya 2023 on February 17, 2023 in Riviera Maya, Mexico. (Photo by Alive Coverage for Playa Luna Presents)

CANCUN, Mexico (CelebrityAccess) — Dave Matthews and Tim Reynolds are once again teaming up for a destination concert getaway in Mexico.

Now in its 7th year, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds 2024 will take place from February 15-18, featuring four nights of music with a headlining performance by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit on Thursday, followed by three nights of Dave & Tim supported by Mavis Staples on Friday and The Lone Bellow on Saturday.

The final night of the event is billed as a “very special” performance with Dave and Tim.

The event will take place at the AAA Four Diamond Awarded Moon Palace Cancún, providing attendees with a range of accommodation options and a state-of-the-art oceanfront concert venue.

Along with music, the event will offer daytime pool parties, curated activities and nightly concerts on the beach and access to Southern Mexico’s historic landmarks such as Chichen Itza, sailing on luxury catamarans to Isla Mujeres, and more.