W.A.S.P. Cancel North American Tour

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The metal band W.A.S.P. pulled the plug on their upcoming North American tour, postponing the run until early 2024.

According to a statement from the band, the schedule change was prompted by “extensive back injuries” suffered by frontman Blackie Lawless during the European leg of the band’s 40th Anniversary Tour

“The extent of the trauma I endured on the 2023 European Tour was far greater than originally diagnosed and surgery will now be needed to correct the problem. In addition to the original herniated disc, as that tour continued, a 2nd disc became herniated. Upon returning home a 2nd MRI also revealed a broken vertebrae to my lower back. I’ve been fortunate to work with the best specialists in the U.S. and I’ve been in intensive rehab since we got home. It’s going well but the damage was pretty extensive and all the Dr.’s agree moving the tour a few months back will be the safest thing. It’s all been as the result of an injury that happened several years ago. I’m working my butt off to get ready, and I’ll be up riding on Elvis… bigger and badder than ever. If the Torture Never Stops, then the 40th Never Stops,” Lawless said.

The tour was scheduled to kick off on July 27 at the 9:30 Club in Washington D.C. and run through September 16th when W.A.S.P. was due to perform at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

According to W.A.S.P., tickets and VIP packages can be refunded at the point of purchase.