Jamie Foxx Releases Statement For First Time Since Since Hospitalization

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Award-winning actor and musician Jamie Foxx has spoken out for the first time since his hospitalization in April for an undisclosed “medical condition.”

Foxx posted a video on his official Instagram late Friday night thanking fans for their support. In the video, Foxx did not reveal the nature of the complication but addressed the severity of his condition.

“First of all, I wanna say thank you to everybody that’s prayed, man, and sent me messages. I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back.”

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx)

The Horrible Bosses actor explained why he had kept himsef under wraps for so long. “I just didn’t want you to see me like that. I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a TV show. I just didn’t want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through.”

He then gave credit where it was due – to his Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne Foxx saying they “saved his life and kept it airtight, they let nothing out, they protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in moments like these.”

Foxx stated that he was “on his way back” but added “If you see me out from now on, and every once in awhile I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough man, I was sick man, but now I’ve got my legs under me so you’ll see me out.”

A-listers have since responded to Foxx’s video including actor and comedian Kevin Hart who wrote, “This video just warmed my soul… Foxx you are needed man. WE love you and we are forever with you.”

Black-ish star and daughter of singer Diana Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross also commented, “Sending you so much love!!!”.

Foxx has starred in numerous movies during his career including Marvel’s Spiderman franchise, Ali, Dreamgirls, Miami Vice, Horrible Bosses and portrayed Ray Charles in the biopic Ray. It was his turn as Charles that won him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2005.