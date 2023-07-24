European Music Industry Calls For Dialogue On Touring Challenges

LONDON (vip-booking) – A coalition of music industry organizations representing artists, performers, music managers, and the live sector across Europe has urged European Union (EU) members to engage in dialogue concerning the challenges faced by artists while touring throughout the continent.

The joint initiative, titled A New European Vision For Touring, coincides with Spain assuming the Presidency of the EU Council.

The open letter emphasizes the need for a fresh approach to European touring, one that prioritizes security, cooperation, and cross-border cultural exchange within the European Economic Area. It also seeks to enrich European culture and enhance live experiences.

Brexit has presented UK artists with novel obstacles when touring in Europe, but the issues addressed in the letter extend beyond this, affecting artists and the live sector throughout the EU. These challenges encompass matters such as working with non-EU artists, concerns related to venues and festivals, as well as hurdles faced by EU-based artists touring within the EU itself.

The coalition emphasizes the importance of addressing these challenges, given the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on artists and music operators, who have endured a significant loss of performance revenue. Additionally, rising fuel and energy prices, coupled with increased living costs globally, have added to the complexity of the situation.

The letter calls for EU member states to collaborate with the sector to explore ways to facilitate live shows and touring while minimizing bureaucracy. It highlights the necessity of understanding and reassessing mobility issues based on the real experiences and economic and cultural impact faced by artists and cultural workers.

The letter raises questions about the feasibility of a simplified process in the aftermath of COVID-19, the potential for a European cultural area, and the creation of a new visa status for artists and cultural workers.

Specific issues outlined in the letter include concerns regarding visas, carnets, cabotage, funding, and the challenges of transporting musical instruments on planes during tours.