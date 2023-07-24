First Set Of Performers Announced For Sixth Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and presenting partner City National Bank have announced the round of artists and songwriters set to perform at the sixth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards on September 26 at the historic Ryman Auditorium.

The lineup includes Tracy Lawrence, Megan Moroney, Hunter Phelps, Emily Shackelton, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Dallas Wilson and more.

The two-hour ceremony will be dedicated to the writing talent behind the hit songs fans love and those who contribute to the success of the songwriting profession. The Songwriter and Songwriter-Artist of the Year will be revealed, as well as the peer-voted Song of the Year and the ’10 Songs I Wish I’d Written’ awards.

The evening will also include special segments for previously announced honorees Bobby Braddock, Tim McGraw and David Israelite. Braddock will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, McGraw will be recognized with the NSAI President’s Keystone Award and Israelite will be honored with the NSAI Advocacy Award.

Tickets went on sale Friday (July 21). For more information, click here.