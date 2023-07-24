Florida A&M University Suspends Football Activities After A Rap Video Is Filmed In The Team’s Locker Room

TALLAHASSEE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — Florida A&M University has suspended all football-related activities in the near future after a rap video was recorded in the football team’s locker room without permission.

Head football coach Willie R. Simmons announced the suspension in a social media post, noting that the video contained graphic language that was “not consistent Florida A&M’s core values, principles, and beliefs.”

Coach Simmons went on to note that the video also included licensed team apparel which may violate university branding and licensing agreements.

“Although I am a proud proponent of free speech and support all forms of musical expressions, this football team (as ambassadors of Florida A&M University) has a responsibility to protect the University’s image,” he said.

The video featured Real Boston Richey, a Florida-based rapper who previously performed on the university’s campus. He’s known for his ‘Public Housing’ mixtape series, along with singles such as “Keep Dissing” and “Bullseye 2” which featured a guest appearance from Future.