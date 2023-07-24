Harry Styles Gives Emotional Goodbye As ‘Love on Tour’ Ends Record-Breaking Run

REGGIO EMILIA, IT (CelebrityAccess) – The pop force known as Harry Styles dropped to his knees in an emotional goodbye on the last show of his record-breaking Love on Tour trek at RCF Arena Saturday (July 22) night.

The tour, which kicked off in 2021, featured an astonishing 169 performances, and Styles took the time in his farewell to thank all of the fans for their love and support. Before his speech, he closed the show with an untitled song that was new to fans. The song was nearly 10 minutes in length, instrumental and featured Styles on the piano.

The term “new song” alongside Styles’ name was trending on Twitter as fans reacted to hearing new music from the “As It Was” hitmaker.

“I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come,” Styles told the audience during a speech that had fans in tears. “I know that more than anyone else. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night.”

“The atmosphere that you have created, the family that you have created, this safe space that you have created,” he said during his speech. “I want to thank you for everything.

“I know feeling so incredibly small in this world it can be really, really difficult to feel like anything you can do can make a difference. I promise you, I see it all the time in the little things that you do and the way that you treat each other. How it has affected all the people around me, how it has affected people out there, it is so much bigger. It does not end when this tour ends. I want you to continue it. Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now. I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much — if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy.”

Harry’s thank you speech at the final show of Love On Tour on stage at RCF Arena Reggio Emilia in Reggio Emilia, Italy – 22 July (via taylorontourr) pic.twitter.com/rakeDJtz4w — HSD Love On Tour (@hsdlot) July 23, 2023

Los Angeles’ Kia Forum even congratulated him and his tour – also mentioning the record-breaking 18 sold-out nights he had at the venue.

The end of 2 eras 🎤 Congrats to @Harry_Styles and the hardworking crew for completing Love On Tour! His record-breaking 18 sold out nights here over the span of 3 years will go down in our venue’s history as the most shows played on a single concert tour. ✨ pic.twitter.com/0xDfLcViEm — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) July 22, 2023

Last month, Styles mentioned that at the end of his current tour trek, he would be taking a break – as well-deserved break. Onstage he said once the shows are finished, he’s going to go away for a little bit but that he will miss the fans. You can view that video HERE.

Billboard.com reports that Styles’ tour took him to five continents and has become one of the 10 highest grossing tour of all times, earning the singer/songwriter almost $600 million. He joins U2, Elton John, Coldplay, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran and others on the list – until the end of Taylor Swift’s Eras tour which early estimates predict may be the No. 1 top grossing tour of all time.