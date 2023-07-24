IAG Launches Global Touring Division, Names Peter Pappalardo EVP

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — In a strategic move to bolster their music division, Independent Artist Group (IAG) has announced the formation of a cutting-edge Global Touring Division. The initiative aims to expand the horizons of the group’s artists by booking them for international tours and maximizing their global reach. The announcement was made by Jarred Arfa, the Executive Vice-President and Head of the Global Music Division at IAG.

The newly formed Global Touring Division will be spearheaded by a team of seasoned industry professionals, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Heading the division will be Peter Pappalardo, who assumes the role of Executive Vice-President and Head of Global Touring. Pappalardo’s career in the live entertainment industry dates back to his days at Drew University, where he promoted shows featuring iconic names like Bob Dylan, Jewel, and Blues Traveler.

He launched his professional career as an assistant at QBQ Entertainment, which later became Artist Group International. During his 25-year stint at AGI, Pappalardo has worked with a client list that includes Motley Crue, Daryl Hall & John Oates, Five Finger Death Punch, Pantera, Megadeth, Andrew Dice Clay, and Kidz Bop, among others.

Joining Pappalardo in the Global Touring Division are three distinguished Executive Vice-Presidents: Michael Arfin, Nick Storch, and Keith Naisbitt. Michael Arfin, a 32-year veteran in the music industry, is noted for his role in signing and representing some of the biggest bands globally, including Linkin Park and The Smashing Pumpkins. Nick Storch, with over 22 years of experience as a booking agent, has carved a niche in representing a diverse roster of artists, from Ghost and Limp Bizkit to Falling in Reverse and Frank Turner. Keith Naisbitt, a key figure at the Nashville office of IAG, has been instrumental in the global touring success of artists like Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and Mary J Blige, orchestrating groundbreaking international tours that defied conventional norms.

Completing the team is Justin Hirschman, who takes on the role of Senior Vice-President, Global Touring. Hirschman’s career as an agent dates back to 1998 when he joined QBQ, and he has been consistently successful in booking artists across various genres, including Volbeat, The O’Jays, Megadeth, Todd Rundgren, Alan Parsons, and Jinjer.

“What separates our group is the tremendous experience our senior agents have in booking our artists both domestically and internationally, which we take great pride in. To further expand those efforts, we are creating a Global Touring Department within the Music Division. Peter Pappalardo, who is a great agent and leader, is the perfect person to work with me to structure our Global Touring operations. Michael Arfin has a history of both identifying and working with some of the most iconic rock bands of our time on a global basis. Nick Storch is one of the best A&R agents in the industry and continues to cultivate very successful global touring careers for our artists. Keith has done an incredible job with ‘50 Cent’ and Mary J Blige among many other artist booking them to new heights in their careers globally. Justin is a versatile agent who has had success booking across many genres which will be valuable as we build out our Global Touring Department,” stated IAG’s Executive Vice President Jarred Arfa.