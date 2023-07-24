Lynyrd Skynyrd 50th Anniversary Concert Set To Air On PBS

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Legendary rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd played their greatest hits at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in November 2022 as part of their 50th Anniversary celebration. The concert was the final performance by the last original founding member Gary Rossington, who passed away in March of 2023.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: Celebrating 50 Years, Recorded Live at The Ryman, is part of special programming premiering on PBS stations beginning Saturday, August 12. Check local listings. Special guests include Jelly Roll, John Osborne, Brent Smith, Donnie Van Zant and Marcus King,

The iconic rock outfit resonates as deeply with their multi-generational fan base today as when they first emerged out of Jacksonville, Florida, five decades ago. With a catalog of over 60 albums, billions of streams, and tens of millions of records sold, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd remain a cultural icon that appeals to all generations.

The current members of Lynyrd Skynyrd — Johnny Van Zant, Rickey Medlocke, Mark “Sparky” Matejka, Michael Cartellone, Keith Christopher, Peter Keys, Carol Chase and Stacy Michelle — were unsure if they would continue following Gary’s untimely passing. After much discussion and support, they agreed that continuing to perform live, and keeping the music alive, is in the best interest of the fans and everyone involved.

They will embark on a 25-city co-headlining tour with ZZ Top called The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour this summer. The tour dates are below.

THE SHARP DRESSED SIMPLE MAN TOUR DATES:

Fri Jul 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 29 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Sun Jul 30 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Mon Aug 7 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*

Thu Aug 10 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Fri Aug 11 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Aug 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Thu Aug 17 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis, MO

Sat Aug 19 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

Sun Aug 20 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Fri Aug 25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

Sat Aug 26 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sun Aug 27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri Sep 01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Sat Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sun Sep 03 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Fri Sep 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Sat Sep 09 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Sep 10 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

Fri Sep 15 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun Sep 17 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion