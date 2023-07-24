Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Foundation Launches Spay and Neuter Campaign – ‘It Takes Balls’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winner and New York Times best-selling author Miranda Lambert has launched a new MuttNation Foundation campaign, It Takes Balls, to raise awareness for the importance of spay and neuter and to offer grant applications to low-cost programs in Tennessee, with a focus on rural areas.

“Spay and neuter is the best way to keep pets out of overcrowded shelters, to reduce pet homelessness and to make sure your cats and dogs live happy and healthy lives,” shares Lambert. “Sometimes it literally takes balls to do the right thing. Please spay or neuter your pets!”

Every day, 70,000 puppies and kittens are born in the U.S. While beloved for their cuteness, there is nothing cute at all about seeing them wind up in overcrowded shelters, especially as over 3.5 million dogs and cats are euthanized across the country every year, often due to lack of space. MuttNation is inviting low cost spay and neuter programs in Tennessee to complete and submit a grant application to help address this ongoing issue.

“We especially encourage low cost spay and neuter clinics in rural Tennessee that serve multiple counties to apply,” added Lambert, “and we hope to expand the program beyond Tennessee soon.”

The application can be found HERE.