Sony Music and Music Women* Germany Announce 2023 Female* Producer Prize Winners

BERLIN, DE (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Entertainment Germany (SMEG) and the non-profit artist association Music Women* Germany (MW*G) have announced the winners of the Female* Producer Prize.

The prize aims to support and promote the careers of emerging female-identifying producers from across the country. This year, more than 150 applications were received, and a five-member jury of experts selected the seven winners.

The winners will receive a support package consisting of production grants, vouchers for music equipment and a producer workshop at the Sony Music Germany’s Circle Studios. The winners will also be added to the Female Producer Register at Sony Music and NEUBAU Music Management, putting them in touch with various labels and artists.

Newly added partners are Sony Music Publishing (SMP) and the Female* Producer Collective, who will also offer coaching sessions and their wide network.

Following a workshop day for the winners at the Sony Circle Studios, the awards ceremony will take place in Berlin on September 14.

Jovanka Wilsdorf, initiator of the Female* Producer Prize, said: “The great response and the enormously high level of over 150 applications this year have not only shown how overdue the Female* Producer Prize was, but above all, how many highly competent and visionary female music producers there are out there. Visibility develops a radiance that creates measurable success.”

Mona Yim, finalist of the Female* Producer Prize 2023, said: “The Female* Producer Prize is incredibly important in creating more visibility and a bigger platform for female and non-binary producers. There are so many talented female producers who have perfected the technical aspect of producing in addition to the creative skills, and they deserve to be heard and seen!”

Sarah Schneider, head of A&R, Sony Music Columbia Records Germany, added: “More female and non-binary producers means more perspectives! This is again demonstrated by the outstanding quality of the many applications received. As a record label, we want to apply industry-wide approaches and tools to actively move forward to effect a change in the status quo.”

2023 WINNERS

Mimski

Evîn

Kota No Uta

Mona Yim

Aufmischen

Sheyda Minia

Just Honest