Christmas in July! MSG Entertainment Announces Return Of The Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – In celebration of “Christmas in July,” Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) announced today that the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes (presented by QVC), is returning to the Radio City Music Hall (Radio City) from November 17, 2023, through January 1, 2024.

The 2023 Christmas Spectacular will again feature the fan-favorite scene “Dance of the Frost Fairies,” which was reimagined in 2022 and features the Rockettes as fantastical winged fairies, performing alongside fairy drones that dance high above the audience. Tickets for the 2023 show are on sale now at www.rockettes.com/christmas.

A staple of the holidays in the “Big Apple,” the Christmas Spectacular stars the incomparable Radio City Rockettes and features nine show-stopping numbers throughout the 90-minute production. The show features intricate choreography and thrilling performances that leave audiences with a sense of wonder and amazement. Last year, the Christmas Spectacular turned Radio City into a wintry wonderland with the Rockettes performing as whimsical fairies. Since it opened at Radio City in 1933, the Christmas Spectacular has brought the holiday spirit to more than 70 million people from around the world.

Founded in 1925 and celebrating their 100th anniversary in 2025, the Radio City Rockettes are the longest-running precision dance company in America. The Rockettes are world-renowned for their unity, athleticism and iconic precision style combining elements of ballet, jazz, and tap, as well as techniques of modern and contemporary dance. In addition to the Christmas Spectacular, the Rockettes perform annually in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas in Rockefeller Center tree lighting. Most recently, the Rockettes were featured in the Hallmark movie A Holiday Spectacular and performed with Mariah Carey in her holiday special filmed at Madison Square Garden, Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!

The 2023 Christmas Spectacular is proud to be presented by QVC. Last October, the Rockettes kicked off their partnership with the world leader in video commerce (vCommerce) by appearing live from Radio City for a surprise announcement during QVC’s top-rated In the Kitchen with David broadcast. The collaboration continued during the annual “Non-Stop Holiday Party” QVC’s biggest live shopping event of the year with a performance at Radio City and live interviews with Jill Martin, lifestyle expert, TV personality, and founder of QVC BumbleBella by Jill Martin.

The Rockettes organization is committed to ensuring that the Rockettes line showcases greater diversity and that dancers from all backgrounds see themselves represented. To that end, the dance company actively works to open education, training, and development opportunities to more dancers through the no-fee Rockettes Conservatory and by establishing strong partnerships with diverse dance organizations like Harlem School of the Arts, International Association of Blacks in Dance and Groove With Me.

Radio City Music Hall is committed to meeting the needs of guests and creating an enjoyable and unforgettable experience for all. The Christmas Spectacular offers a range of accessibility programming – including open-captioned, audio-described, and sign language-interpreted performances – at designated shows each season. Sensory bags, containing resources such as fidget tools and noise canceling headphones, and a quiet room are also available onsite at all Christmas Spectacular performances.