Dave Chappelle Announces A Fall Tour

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Comedian Dave Chappelle announced plans for a fall run of his popular stand-up comedy show, Dave Chappell Live.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour begins with a pair of performances at New York’s Madison Square Garden on August 22 and 23. The tour will then make stops across North American before concluding on October 4th at the United Center in Chicago.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show. Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests will maintain possession of their pouched phones during the show and may access their mobile devices in specially designated areas around the venue.

Ticket presales for the tour begin on July 26th, followed by the general onsale, which begins on July 27th.

Tour Dates

Tue Aug 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Wed Aug 23 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Fri Sep 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sat Sep 09 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wed Sep 13 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fri Sep 15 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Arena

Sun Sep 17 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Mon Sep 18 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Thu Sep 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Wed Oct 04 – Chicago, IL – United Center