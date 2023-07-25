Ozzy Talks About His Battle With Blood Clots In A New SiriusXM Interview

After dropping out of a scheduled performance at Goldenvoice’s upcoming Power Trip festival, Ozzy Osbourne shared a health update with fans.

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet,” the 74-year-old rock artist shared with fans in announcing his decision not to perform earlier this month. “and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

Now, in an interview with co-host Billy Morrison on the SiriusXM radio show Ozzy Speaks, Osbourne revealed that he’s been dealing with blood clots.

According to Osbourne, he recently underwent a procedure to have filters, which stop blood clots from reaching important organs such as the heart and brain removed.

“So, on Monday I went to have it removed. The blood clots have jammed you all up. It’s just disappointment after disappointment. Just get this thing fucking done so I can go get on with my life,” Ozzy told Morrison during the interview.

The full interview will be released on July 27th but you can listen to the interview segment where Ozzy discusses his health here: