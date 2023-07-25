Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Breaking News Industry News Music Publishing
BMI

Report: BMI Weighing Sale

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Broadcast Music Inc (BMI), the music rights, is reportedly once again exploring options for a sale.

According to Reuters, BMI is being advised by the investment bank Goldman Sachs, who also advised the company rumored negotiations for a potential sale in 2022.

BMI is weighing the potential sale after pivoting away from its non-profit model, where the majority of its profits were provided to artists, publishers, and other rightsholders. The model proved to be a sticking point during previous negotiations over a potential sale as potential suitors found it difficult to justify the reported $2bn price tag for the music rights company, Reuters reported.

BMI reported revenue of about $1.57 billion, but paid out approximately. $1.47 billion to rightsholders in 2022.

Spokespersons for both BMI and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on the potential sale to Reuters.

