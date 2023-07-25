The American Association of Independent Music Announces The New Members Of Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music (A2IM), the non-profit trade association that represents more than 600 independent record labels, announced the results of the election for the organization’s 2023 Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Advisory Board Members.

Heather Johnson (Director of Label Operations at FIXT, has been elected as Board Chair. Concord COO Victor Zaraya will serve as treasurer and Tony Alexander, President and Managing Director of Made in Memphis Entertainment (MIME), will serve as the Board’s Secretary.

The board also includes newly elected members Nabil Ayers (President of Beggars Group), Hays Rudolph (General Counsel and VP of Business and Legal Affairs at Secretly), and Zena White (COO of Partisan Records).

The organization’s current board of directors comprises Tony Alexander – MIME (Made In Memphis Entertainment), Nabil Ayers – Beggars Group, Mariah Czap – Yep Roc Music Group, Dee Diaz – Reach Records, Wilson Fuller – Merge Records, Mary Jurey – Blue Élan, Heather Johnson – FiXT, Tony Kiewel – Sub Pop, Hays Rudolph – Secretly, Victor Zaraya – Concord, and Zena White – Partisan with advisory board members Kristin Epstein – Screenwave Media, Steve Kline – Better Noise Music, Jennifer Newman Sharpe – Exceleration Music, Elliott Peters – Empire, Jason Peterson – Cinq Music/GoDigital Media Group, and Reed Watson – Single Lock Records.

A2IM also announced the roster for its advisory board for 2023, including Kristin Epstein (Operations Director of Screenwave Media), Steve Kline (President/COO of Better Noise Music), Jennifer Newman Sharpe (General Counsel and Head of Business & Legal Affairs of Exceleration Music), Elliott Peters (SVP, Global Business of Empire), Jason Peterson (CEO of Cinq Music/GoDigital Media Group), and Reed Watson (Co-owner of Single Lock Records).