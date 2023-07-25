The Pennsylvania Convention Center Earns The EIC’s Gold Certification

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) — – The ASM Global-managed Pennsylvania Convention Center announced it has attained Gold Level certification for the Events Industry Council (EIC) Sustainable Event Standards. This recognition solidifies the center’s commitment to environmental and social responsibility within the events industry.

The EIC Sustainable Event Standards are a set of specific guidelines designed to promote sustainability and social accountability in event planning and execution. These standards were formulated by the EIC Sustainability Committee, in collaboration with industry professionals and leading sustainability practitioners, providing event planners and suppliers with a comprehensive framework to deliver eco-friendly and socially conscious events.

Tony Hodgins, the General Manager of ASM Global, expressed his enthusiasm about the achievement, stating, “Earning the EIC Gold Level certification is a significant achievement for Pennsylvania Convention Center. The Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority and ASM Global are both committed to achieving the sustainability and social impact goals of the ASM Global Acts corporate social responsibility program, and we are thrilled that the hard work our team has put into maintaining Pennsylvania Convention Center’s position as a leader in sustainability and social responsibility is being recognized by the EIC.”

The Gold Level certification entails meeting performance criteria in various areas, including organizational management, marketing, communications, engagement, climate action, water management, materials and circularity, supply chain management, diversity, equity, inclusion, accessibility, and social impact. The venue standard is one of seven comprehensive standards that set the benchmark for environmentally sustainable meetings.

EIC CEO, Amy Calvert, praised the center’s commitment to sustainability, saying, “Responsible environmental and social practices in the events industry are a global concern. We are delighted to see a major exhibition facility such as Pennsylvania Convention Center step up and make a commitment to sustainability.”

The independent third-party certification of Pennsylvania Convention Center’s compliance with the venue standard was conducted by BPA iCompli Sustainability, a division of BPA Worldwide, a nonprofit international auditing organization based in Shelton, Connecticut. The certification protocols for EIC Sustainable Event Standards were developed by BPA iCompli Sustainability, emphasizing transparency and credibility in the events industry.

Pennsylvania Convention Center has long been at the forefront of sustainable practices, thanks to the collaborative efforts of the Pennsylvania Convention Center Authority and ASM Global. In 2022 alone, the venue reported collecting an impressive 100.62 tons of C&D materials, 10.38 tons of E-waste and U-waste, and 13.45 tons of retired assets for recycling. Additionally, the center increased its daily purchase of renewable energy certificates to 50%, while diverting a remarkable 60% of waste away from landfills. The center’s 2011 expansion and renovation also earned Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.