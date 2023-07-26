Donavon Frankenreiter & Devon Allman Attempt Official World Record With 50 Shows-50 States-50 Days

ANNAPOLIS, MD (CelebrityAccess) – Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter, rock ‘n’ roll recording artists and globe-trotting journeymen, embark on their See It All American Tour. The tour kicks off August 5 with two shows in one day, first in Maryland at Rams Head On Stage and then in Pennsylvania at Musikfest.

From there, the tour will officially take off, taking Allman and Frankenreiter to places they’ve never been, at a pace that’s never been done, testing their wills at every turn, before wrapping September 22 in California at BeachLife Ranch, the second annual coastal country SoCal festival co-founded by Frankenreiter.

Throughout the tour, both artists will perform a collaborative set, including the music from Rollers and each of their own solo songs, with a four-piece backing band. Along the way, they’ll be joined nightly by rotating support acts: Matt Andersen, JD Simo, Matt Costa, Davey Knowles, Mishka, Jackson Stokes, and Goodnight Texas. Tickets are on sale now; visit www.devonanddonavon.com for more info and to purchase. See below for a complete list of tour dates.

The duo released their new collaborative EP Rollers on Allman’s Create Records. The six-song collection, produced by Luther Dickinson of the multiple Grammy-nominated Mississippi All-Stars and mastered by Brad Sarno at Blue Jade Audio, features the previously-released singles “Calling All You Riders” and “See It All” as well as a guest appearance by Maggie Rose on the new track “We Belong.”

Allman and Frankenreiter will attempt to set the official world record with 50 shows in 50 states in less than 50 days. The songs on Rollers serve as the soundtrack for the tour, which will find Allman and Frankenreiter try to attempt to set the official world record for the fastest time to play a concert in each of the 50 states. The concept is simple, but the execution will be brutal as the longtime friends seek to complete the challenge in forty-nine days.

“We are so stoked for Rollers to roll out into the universe!” exclaims Allman. “Each song is like a scene from a movie…there’s definitely a cinematic aesthetic poppin’. I would also posit it’s quite green-friendly. Enjoy the roll.”

Adds Frankenreiter, “We are going to see it all on this tour, and we’re so excited to have a soundtrack to go along with this world record attempt.”

Frankenreiter has traveled the globe for nearly four decades, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. With over a dozen albums under his belt, Frankenreiter has worked it on the touring trail worldwide for three decades, entertaining audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics, and soulful delivery. He is a brand ambassador for Flying Embers, Sanuk Footwear, and co-owner of Humble Brands, Caddis Eyewear, and several other companies.

Blues Music Award-winning singer, guitarist, songwriter and producer Allman (son of rock legend Greg Allman) has performed at the world’s biggest festivals and co-founded the super-groups Royal Southern Brotherhood and the Allman Betts Band, amassing a recording catalog of eleven albums. Allman also writes a column for Guitar Player Magazine, is endorsed by Gibson Guitars, and serves on the Board of Directors for the National Blues Museum.

Devon Allman & Donavon Frankenreiter “See It All American Tour” Dates

August 5 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage ^

August 5 – Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest ^

August 6 – Montauk, NY @ Surf Lodge

August 7 – Westerly, RI @ The United Theatre ^

August 8 – Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey ^

August 9 – Great Barrington, MA @ The Mahaiwe Theatre ^

August 10 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre ^

August 11 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

August 12 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall ^

August 13 – Newton, NJ @ Newton Theater ^

August 14 – Dewey Beach, DE @ Bottle & Cork ^

August 15 – Clarksburg, WV @ Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center ~

August 16 – Wytheville, VA @ The Millwald Theatre ~

August 17 – Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts Center ~

August 18 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre ~

August 19 – Tybee Island, GA @ Tybee Post ~

August 20 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall ~

August 21 – Biloxi, MS @ Ground Zero Blues Club ~

August 22 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City +

August 23 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre +

August 24 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater +

August 25 – Kent, OH @ The Kent Stage +

August 26 – Three Oaks, MI @ Acorn Theater +

August 27 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi Annex +

August 28 – Iowa City, IA @ Englert Theater +

August 29 – Omaha, NE @ Waiting Room %

August 30 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District %

August 31 – Fargo, ND @ Fargo Theatre %

September 1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Dakota %

September 2 – Bayfield, WI @ Big Top Chautauqua %

September 3 – St. Charles, IL @ The Arcada Theater #

September 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House #

September 5 – Fayetteville, AR @ Walton Arts Center #

September 6 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues #

September 7 – Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot #

September 8 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

September 9 – Wichita, KS @ The Orpheum #

September 10 – Crested Butte, CO @ Center for the Arts =

September 11 – Jackson Hole, WY @ Center for the Arts $

September 12 – Missoula, MT @ Top Hat $

September 13 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom $

September 14 – Anchorage, AK @ Williwaw

September 15 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin $

September 16 – Ketchum ID @ Sun Valley Museum of Art =

September 17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth $

September 18 – Santa Fe, NM @ Tumbleroot Brewery $

September 19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom $

September 20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas $

September 21 – Honolulu, HI @ The Blue Note

September 22 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Ranch

^ support Matt Andersen

~ support JD Simo

+ support Matt Costa

% support Davy Knowles

# support Mishka

= support Jackson Stokes

$ support Goodnight Texas