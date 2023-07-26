Imagine Dragons Signs A Publishing Deal With WCM

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The Grammy-winning pop-rock band Imagine Dragons has signed a global administration deal with Warner Music’s publishing division, Warner Chappell Music.

The deal will see WCM administer Imagine Dragon’s repertoire of hits that includes the RIAA multi-diamond singles “Radioactive,” “Believer,” “Demons,” and “Thunder,” among others.

Since launching their career in 2008, Imagine Dragons has sold an impressive 74 million album equivalents with 19 singles that charted on the Billboard Hot 100 and generating an impressive array of 160 billion streams.

“Songwriting has always been at the heart of everything we do as a band. We’re excited to have great partners with our friends at Warner Chappell as we move into this next chapter,” stated Imagine Dragons frontman, Dan Reynolds on signing the new deal.

“For more than ten years, Imagine Dragons has not only reached but maintained global stardom and connected with fans on a universal level. The band is the perfect example of what happens when you successfully work across genres and mediums to create a wide range of crossover hits. We’re lucky to be on this ride with them and excited for the journey ahead,” added WCM Co-Chair and CEO, Guy Moot.