Irish Singer-Songwriter Sinéad O’Connor Dead At 56

DUBLIN (CelebrityAccess) — The Irish singer, songwriter, and musician Sinéad O’Connor, whose hit Nothing Compares 2 U made her an international star, has died. She was 56.

Her passing was announced by a statement from her family who said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

A cause of death was not provided.

Born on December 8, 1966, in Glenageary, County Dublin, Ireland, Sinead Marie Bernadette O’Connor displayed her musical talent at an early age. Her remarkable voice and unique style set her apart from the rest, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike.

Sinead rose to international fame in the late 1980s with her breakthrough hit “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which became an anthem of love and heartbreak for generations.

Along with being an accomplished performer, O’Connor used her platform to address issues like social injustice, mental health, and women’s rights. No stranger to controversy, she infamously protested the sexual abuse of children by the Catholic Church during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1992 by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul on air.

In 2017, O’Connor converted to Islam and formally changed her name to Magda Davitt and then Shuhada’ Sadaqat but continued to perform professionally as Sinéad O’Connor.

She also struggled with personal tragedy and health challenges and revealed that she had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

In 2022, her 17-year-old son Shane was reported missing and was subsequently found dead from suicide.

In 2021, she released a memoir, Rememberings, and last year, she was the subject of a documentary film detailing her life, directed by Kathryn Ferguson.

Over the course of her career, O’Connor was honored with numerous awards, including the Grammy Award for Best Alternative Music Performance in 1991, along with multiple Billboard Music Awards, MTV Music Awards, and Bri Awards.

O’Connor’s final studio album was 2014’s “I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss” which peaked at #1 on the Irish Albums chart.