London Jury Finds Actor Kevin Spacey Not Guilty Of Sexual Assault Charges

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Two-time Academy Award winner Kevin Spacey has been acquitted by a jury in Britain of nine counts of sexual assault.

Spacey, who is 64, was found not guilty of seven counts of sexual assault and two counts of other serious sexual offenses, according to the BBC.

The allegations followed Spacey’s stint as artistic director at the Old Vic theater in London from 2004 to 2013. Spacey maintained his innocence throughout the lengthy trial.

In a brief statement to reporters after the verdict, Spacey noted that he was “humbled” by the jury’s decision.

“I imagine that many of you can understand that there’s a lot for me to process after what has just happened today. But I would like to say that I’m enormously grateful to the jury for having taken the time to examine all of the evidence and all of the facts carefully, before they reached their decision. And I am humbled by the outcome today,” Spacey said.

Last year, Spacey was found to be not liable in a similar case in New York after he was accused of laying on top of actor Anthony Rapp.

Spacey is best known for his roles in films such a “The Usual Suspects” and “American Beauty,” which both earned him Academy Awards and for television roles including the Netflix series “House of Cards.”