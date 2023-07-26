Mick Jagger Celebrates His 80th Birthday

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Mick Jagger, frontman to the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones, celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday.
The Stones’ official Twitter account recognized Jagger’s milestone with a tweet:
It’s a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!! 🎉 🎉🎉 Keep on rockin’ Mick! 🎸🎤🎸 pic.twitter.com/DU7LOfy6Gs
— The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 26, 2023
As did his bandmates Keith Richards:
Happy Birthday, Mick.
Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th!
Love, Keith @MickJagger pic.twitter.com/g86Zy8wpZC
— Keith Richards (@officialKeef) July 26, 2023
And Ronnie Wood:
🎂❤️😎🎉Happy 80th birthday @MickJagger! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/RWKuRAVsGi
— Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) July 26, 2023
Jagger was born in Dartford, England on July 26, 1943, to Basil Fanshawe “Joe” Jagger, a gymnast and P.E. teacher, and Eva Ensley, a hairdresser and member of the U.K.’s Conservative Party.
He launched the Rolling Stones in 1962 with Keith Richard, Brian Jones, Ian Stewart, Dick Taylor, and Tony Chapman.