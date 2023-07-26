Mick Jagger Celebrates His 80th Birthday

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Mick Jagger, frontman to the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones, celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday.

The Stones’ official Twitter account recognized Jagger’s milestone with a tweet:

It’s a special day today! Join us in wishing @mickjagger a very happy 80th birthday!! 🎉 🎉🎉 Keep on rockin’ Mick! 🎸🎤🎸 pic.twitter.com/DU7LOfy6Gs — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) July 26, 2023

As did his bandmates Keith Richards:

Happy Birthday, Mick.

Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy 80th!

Love, Keith @MickJagger pic.twitter.com/g86Zy8wpZC — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) July 26, 2023

And Ronnie Wood:

Jagger was born in Dartford, England on July 26, 1943, to Basil Fanshawe “Joe” Jagger, a gymnast and P.E. teacher, and Eva Ensley, a hairdresser and member of the U.K.’s Conservative Party.

He launched the Rolling Stones in 1962 with Keith Richard, Brian Jones, Ian Stewart, Dick Taylor, and Tony Chapman.