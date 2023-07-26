Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Mick Jagger

Mick Jagger Celebrates His 80th Birthday

The actual Mick Jagger (Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock)
LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Mick Jagger, frontman to the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones, celebrated his 80th birthday on Wednesday.

The Stones’ official Twitter account recognized Jagger’s milestone with a tweet:

As did his bandmates Keith Richards:

And Ronnie Wood:

Jagger was born in Dartford, England on July 26, 1943, to Basil Fanshawe “Joe” Jagger, a gymnast and P.E. teacher, and Eva Ensley, a hairdresser and member of the U.K.’s Conservative Party.

He launched the Rolling Stones in 1962 with Keith Richard, Brian Jones, Ian Stewart, Dick Taylor, and Tony Chapman.

