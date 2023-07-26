Skinny Puppy Announces The Second Leg Of Their Final Tour

VANCOUVER (CelebrityAccess) — Canadian industrial legends Skinny Puppy announced the second leg of their Skinny Puppy: Final Tour.

The 10-city second leg kicks off at the House of Blues in Dallas on November 10th, with additional stops in the U.S. and Canada before wrapping with a pair of shows at the Belasco in Los Angeles on December 4th & 5th.

Skinny Puppy is touring to mark their 40th year as a band and the tour will be supported by special guest, Lead Into Gold.

“It’s been 8 long years since we’ve toured and there is no better way to end our run as a group than with a tour celebrating our 40th anniversary,” the members of the band said in a joint statement.

SKINNY PUPPY: FINAL TOUR LEG 2 DATES:

Wed Nov 08 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Sat Nov 11 – Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian Theatre

Wed Nov 15 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Sat Nov 18 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

Sun Nov 19 – Calgary, AB — Grey Eagle Event Centre

Fri Nov 24 – Vancouver, BC – The Commodore Ballroom

Tue Nov 28 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Thu Nov 30 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

Mon Dec 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

Tue Dec 05 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco