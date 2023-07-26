Spirit Music Group Forms Joint Venture With VISCYRL & Arcade Songs To Sign Publishing Deal With Sawyer Utah

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Spirit Music Group have announced they have formed a creative joint venture (jv) with VISCYRL and Arcade Songs. The first signing is emerging 22-year-old writer, producer and pop artist Sawyer Utah, whose debut single, “Nights Like This,” was released last month.

Utah began his musical journey writing and recording in his La Crosse, WI home at the age of seven. As he continued into middle and high school, Utah began mastering the art of engineering and production while elevating his songwriting skills. After a conversation with a family friend, he was connected to music executive Norbert Nix and signed to VISCYRL.

Utah’s songs quickly caught the attention of multi-platinum producer and songwriter Frank Rogers of Spirit Music Group and Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Gregg Wattenberg and Tom Lee of Arcade Songs. Utah was fast-tracked into the songwriting circuits in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville. He’s recently been collaborating with Zach Hood (forthcoming single on Arista Records), Camylio, Prateek Kuhad, Benzi Edelson, Jesse Fink, David Arkwright, Sophie Simmons and many others.

“I’ll forever be grateful for Norbert seeing my vision and believing in me when we met in 2019. When he connected me to Frank, Gregg, Tom, and the entire Spirit/Arcade team, I immediately felt their support. It was a perfect fit on so many levels. I’m excited to push forward and work with this well-respected and distinguished team,” said Utah.

“Spirit Music is thrilled to welcome Sawyer Utah and to partner with VISCYRL and Arcade Songs,” said Rogers, Chief Creative Officer (COO), Spirit Music Group/Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Spirit Music Nashville. “With Sawyer’s talent and the team around him, we truly feel the sky is the limit!”

“Meeting multi-dimensional creative Sawyer Utah was a complete coincidence, but after listening to his music, I knew I wanted to work with this young talented powerhouse. His positive energy and musical instincts were key in forging our partnership with Spirit Music and Arcade Songs,” said Nix, Founder of VISCYRL.

“Sawyer is an undeniable raw talent and an amazing songwriter. His voice and energy immediately resonated with me at our very first meeting. This is just the beginning, and we are thrilled to be on this journey with him, Norbert Nix and our partners at Spirit Music Group,” said Lee, Arcade Songs.