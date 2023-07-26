The 2023 Newport Folk Festival Rolls Into Rhode Island With Goose, Jon Batiste And More

NEWPORT, RI (CelebrityAccess) – All the stars will be in Rhode Island this weekend as the Newport Folk Festival (NFF) returns to Fort Adams State Park Friday (July 28) through Sunday (July 30) for its 64th year.

Since 1959, the NFF has garnered a historic reputation for being one of the most respected and longest-running events in music. Initially created as a “spin-off” of the Newport Jazz Festival, the three-day event spotlights both established and emerging artists across all genres.

The festival will kick off Friday (July 28) with sets from CAAMP, My Morning Jacket, Noah Kahan, Heavy Make Up, Maggie Rogers, Nickel Creek, The Heavy Heavy, Thee Sacred Souls, Slaughter Beach, Dog, Del Water Gap, Mdou Moctar, Bella White, The Beths, Peter One, Eastern Medicine Singers, Laden Valley, Ron Gallo, and Free Range.

Saturday’s lineup includes performances from Jon Batiste and Friends, Turnpike Troubadours, Aimee Mann, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Angel Olsen, John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp, The Hold Steady, Indigo De Souza, The Backseat Lovers, Goose, Bartees Strange, Alice Phoebe Lou, Jaime Wyatt, Nanna, Danielle Ponder, The Huntress and Holder of Hands, Orchestra Gold, and Willi Carlisle.

The final day of the 2023 edition features performances from Abraham Alexander, Madison Cunningham, Black Opry Revue, The Earls of Leicester, Jupiter & Okwess, Sumbuck, Senora May, The Harlem Gospel Travelers, Dan Blakeslee, Mereba, Remi Wolf, Los Lobos & Friends, Gregory Alan Isakov, M. Ward, Lana Del Ray, Dawn Landes & Friends, The Folk Family Revue and Billy Strings.

Throughout its history, Newport Folk Festival has been the site of many memorable and historic artists collaborating on music and playing homage to current social justice initiatives. Fans in attendance will likely witness a few surprises and unannounced appearances during the weekend’s festivities. Still, there is already an impressive list of confirmed sets that feature an array of artists set to join forces on the festival stage.

“Dawn Landes & Friends Perform the Liberated Woman’s Songbook,” hosted by the singer-songwriter and producer Josh Kaufman, will feature appearances from special guests to benefit RIOT Rhode Island. The Providence-based nonprofit empowers and supports cis women, girls, and trans and nonbinary individuals interested in music.

The “Folk Family Revue” will feature intimate sets from Robert Ellis, Beau Bedford, and Phil Cook. Accomplished singer-songwriter John Oates will be joined by celebrated guitarist Guthrie Trapp for a special joint appearance, highlighting many of Oates’ solo songs and hits from Hall & Oates.

See below for this writer’s recommendations if you’re heading to Rhode Island or the weekend.

Goose – Goose is to Connecticut like Phish is to Vermont. The jam-groove-hippie band played the NFF last year but has so much more to offer for 2023 – more songs, experience, and excitement. Don’t miss the quintet jamming to their well-respected and received covers such as “Please Forgive Me” by David Gray, “Inside Out” by Spoon or The Moody Blues “Nights in White Satin.” Don’t miss them.

Maggie Rogers – Her original material is stellar, but who can forget her cover of John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery” in 2019 … Rogers belongs at Fort Adams. With her 2022 album, Surrender, crowds should dance and sing along to the tracks “Light On” or “Back in My Body.” Maybe, just maybe, The Band will show up for a duet of “The Weight.” It IS the NFF, so you never know who will hit the stage from behind the curtain.

In addition, the Newport Jazz Festival comes to town from August 4 – 6. A limited number of single-day tickets are available for the NFF, and tickets for the upcoming Newport Jazz Festival are available HERE.