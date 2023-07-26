The Cheat Code Podcast: Eyes Sell More Than Ears

In Episode 70 of The Cheat Code, titled “Eyes Sell More Than Ears.” our hosts dive into the exciting world of merchandise and its impact on the music industry. They kick off the show by discussing their preference for cool promotional items and independent clothing designs over mainstream products. The episode explores various merch styles and designs that are revolutionizing the clothing and apparel marketplace.

Our hosts share inspiring stories of artists who have created custom promotional items that left a lasting impact on them. They delve into the concept of artists incorporating their lyrics into their merchandise and how independent artists can leverage this strategy to boost merch sales. Drawing inspiration from infomercials, our hosts reveal marketing tricks and highlight the importance of packaging and presentation to captivate the audience.

Innovating on social media, our hosts suggest engaging with fans and searching for shared lyrics, providing valuable insights to test and create merchandise that resonates with the audience. They also share design tips and emphasize the significance of research in planning releases. Properly tagging releases to monitor growth becomes a vital component of an artist’s campaign success.

Join us as we explore the art of merchandising, discover valuable marketing tricks, and learn how to connect with your fans on a whole new level. Uncover the secrets to a successful merchandise campaign and elevate your brand in the ever-evolving music landscape.

YouTube https://youtu.be/AIKo98hBjKE

Soundcloud Early Preview: https://on.soundcloud.com/aGnni

Youtube Media Player:



Soundcloud Player:



Spotify Player:



Apple Player:

