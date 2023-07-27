John Bowditch Named To Top Marketing Role At Seeker Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music rights, publishing and record company Seeker Music announced the promotion of John Bowditch to the role of Senior Director of Marketing.

In his new role at Seeker, Bowditch will lead the company’s marketing across its catalog and frontline business, reporting directly to Evan Bogart, Seeker CEO, and Seeker’s head of Creative, Steven Melrose.

Bowditch first joined Seeker in 2021 as one of the company’s first employees and since has led campaigns for the company’s frontline and catalog artists include the “Summer of Cross” which brought Christopher Cross’ catalog to streaming, and new releases from Kito, tiLLie, CARR, and more.

A native of Australia, Bowditch Australian Institute of Music and worked at independent record label Dew Process in Sydney before relocating to Los Angeles for a marketing role at mtheory.

More recently, he served as Head of Digital at Maverick Management, where he worked with artists such as Kim Petras, Brandy, and Lil Nas X.

“At Seeker, we treat our catalogs as frontline priorities. We’re lucky enough to work with songs that are the soundtrack to millions of people’s lives, and as such have the responsibility to build marketing campaigns that respect the close connection fans have with our catalog,” Bowditch stated.