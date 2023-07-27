The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Oak View Group Chairman & CEO Tim Leiweke

Tim Leiweke is Chairman and CEO of the Oak View Group, which builds and owns arenas and manages venues for others. We discuss the status of buildings and shows around the world, as well as Tim’s history, from sports to concerts, hockey to basketball to Springsteen and Henley, from St. Louis to Los Angeles and AEG and then Toronto and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to OVG. No one is building more arenas than OVG. Which also has its hands in food, security, diversity and more. Tim and OVG represent the cutting edge of live entertainment, this is the guy.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/tim-leiweke-119685725/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tim-leiweke/id1316200737?i=1000622504656

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5oQdnvp8Mjdtm5VmSTp410?si=FEnq1NdITtS90m7Fgp-mzQ

https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/c11740ed-fa16-483c-a0d8-088d52f62d97/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-tim-leiweke

https://www.stitcher.com/show/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast/episode/tim-leiweke-305620952