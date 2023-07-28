Rhino Celebrates 45th Anniversary With Red Album Reissue Series

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — To mark the storied label’s 45th anniversary, Rhino Records announced the launch of Rhino Reds, a limited series of reissues of music by high profile artists from the 60s, 70s, and 80s, pressed on custom red vinyl.

Each complete reissue will feature a bonus 7-inch, both pressed on translucent “Rhino Red” vinyl, based on the PMS color used in Rhino’s logo.

Each reissue was cut at various remastering studios, including Bernie Grundman Mastering, The Bakery, and Jeff Powell at Take Out Vinyl and the reissues were all pressed at Third Man’s state-of-the-art pressing plant in Detroit.

The reissue series kicks off on July 28th with music from the 1960s, featuring titles by Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, The Doors, and Love.

“What better way to honor Rhino’s 45th anniversary than with a series of limited-edition ‘Rhino Red’ vinyl and 45s that spotlights our rich legacy of artists over the decades and highlights our continuing commitment to delivering unique releases for audiophiles.” – Mark Pinkus, President of Rhino