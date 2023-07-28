Taylor Swift’s Seattle Shows Cause Record-Breaking Seismic Activity ‘Swift Quake (Taylor’s Version)’

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) – Taylor Swift may be touring in support of each record “ERA,” but her fans have entered into an “ERA” of their own – a record-breaking one.

CNN reports that after two nights of dancing, crying, Swiftie love, Swiftie dads, Swiftie kids and fans singing Swift’s song lyrics at the top of their lungs at Lumen Field – the enthusiastic crowd caused seismic activity equivalent to a 2.3 magnitude earthquake, according to Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, Seismologist.

Now being called the “Swift Quake” across several media outlets – it is being compared to 2011’s “Beast Quake,” when fans of the National Football League (NFL) team, the Seattle Seahawks erupted after Marshawn “Beast Mode” Lynch caught an uncatchable football for a touchdown. The NFL fan celebration was detected on the same local seismometer as the Swift concert, Caplan-Auerbach told CNN.

While the magnitude difference between “Beast Quake” and “Swift Quake” is only 0.3, Caplan-Auerbach said the Swifties have the Seahawks fans beat. “The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake’. It absolutely doubled it.” She posted the data via her Twitter account.

I guess I should show the data. Swifties > Seahawks fans. (except data from the concert may not be caused by the fans–it may be the sound system, so not really a fair comparison). pic.twitter.com/szwowOYQFi — Jackie Caplan-Auerbach 🇺🇦 🌻 (@geophysichick) July 27, 2023

“The primary difference is the duration of shaking,” Caplan-Auerbach explained to CNN. “Cheering after a touchdown lasts for a couple seconds, but eventually it dies down. It’s much more random than a concert. For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behavior. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it.

“What I love is to be able to share that this is science” she said, adding that “it doesn’t have to happen in a lab with a white coat. Everyday observations and experiences are science.”

Swift tweeted about the shows to her Seattle area fans, “That was genuinely one of my favorite weekends ever,” she said.

The “Eras” tour heads to Santa Clara on Friday, and continues with six shows in Los Angeles next month to bring her US tour run to an end. She then jets off for her international set of dates, kicking off in Mexico City in August 24.