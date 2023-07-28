The Chicks Postpone Nashville Show Hours Before Set To Start Due To Illness

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The country trio The Chicks – Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer were forced to cancel the Nashville date on their current tour due to illness. The trio was set to take the stage at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday (July 27) as part of their ongoing 2023 world tour.

The girls in the band took to their official Instagram (IG) account to share the news hours before the show was set to begin. “Due to illness, The Chicks must regretfully postpone tonight’s show at Bridgestone Arena,” said the post.

“We are working on rescheduling and will provide a new show date as soon as possible. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets for the newly scheduled date. The Chicks are looking forward to seeing their Nashville fans soon and apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.”

The Chicks kicked off their 2023 tour in June which saw them internationally before coming stateside in July. They will continue to tour the US before closing out in Canada in September. Maren Morris, Ben Harper and Wild Rivers fill in as support on select dates.

As of presstime, no word on the status of the Knoxville, TN show set to take place on Saturday (July 29).