Cardi B Throws A Microphone At A Fan After She’s Splashed With A Drink Onstage

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Rapper Cardi B became one of the latest artists to be targeted by members of the audience throwing things at performers on stage when a fan tossed a beverage at her during a show in Las Vegas and prompting a dangerous response from the “WAP” rapper.

In a viral video clip of the moment, a fan standing near the edge of the stage can be seen flinging a cup of liquid at Cardi B, splashing her face and costume as she performers her hit “Bodak Yellow.”

After a moment of initial surprise from Cardi, she responded to the assault by berating the fan and then hurling her microphone at the individual in the audience.

In the video, security responds as well, removing the fan from the show at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas.

“The safety and security of our guests and performing artists is of paramount importance. The guest involved was immediately removed from the venue by security personnel and the performance continued without further incident. We have no further details at this time,” a rep from the club told the Las Vegas Journal Review after the incident.

The Journal Review also reported that on Monday, a fan filed a police report, claiming that she was struck by an item thrown from stage but as of yet, no arrests of citations have been issued.

Cardi B is the latest in a growing number of artists who have been pelted by objects thrown by audience members in recent weeks. Pink, Drake and Harry Styles have all been targeted in recent weeks and singer Ava Max required stitches after she was struck in the face by a mobile phone thrown during a concert in New York in June.