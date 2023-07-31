Country Star Craig Morgan Re-Enlists in US Army During Grand Ole Opry Show

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – United States Army veteran and Country music star Craig Morgan surprised the audience on Saturday (July 29) during his performance at the Grand Ole Opry by re-enlisting in the Army Reserve. Morgan was sworn in on stage by General Andrew Poppas, Commander of the US Army Forces Command. Morgan has been a member of the Opry since 2008.

The Broken Bow Records artist previously served 17 years in the Army / Army Reserve with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Division as E-6 Staff Sergeant and Fire Support Specialist with Airborne, Air Assault and Rappel Master among his certifications. He has been newly sworn in as Staff Sergeant and Warrant Officer candidate and will continue touring and releasing new music in his civilian career while simultaneously serving in the Army Reserves.

Morgan said, “I’m excited to once again serve my country and be all I can be in hopes of encouraging others to be a part of something greater than ourselves. I love being an artist, but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers.”

A recipient of the Army’s Outstanding Civilian Service Medal and the USO Merit Award, as well as a member of the Field Artillery Hall of Fame, Morgan will be assigned to Redstone Arsenal, AL.

“It has been such an honor to work alongside Craig on his return to the U.S. Army Reserve,” adds US Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). “Craig has long been a champion of our military, with his support spanning his previous active-duty service and an accomplished career in music. His dedication to serving our country exemplifies the very best of the Volunteer Spirit, and I know his story will be an inspiration to Americans considering the call to serve.”

Morgan appearred on Fox & Friends this morning (July 31) to talk about his re-enlistment and he kicks off the next leg of his God, Family Country Tour 2023 in September – playing 13 theater and auditorium dates through the end of October.

The headlining tour follows last fall’s release of his personal memoir — God, Family, Country, which Craig wrote with Jim DeFelice, the No. 1 New York Times bestselling co-author of American Sniper. The book chronicles Morgan’s road to success, from his humble childhood in Tennessee to his years as a military operative to his country music stardom.