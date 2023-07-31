Duran Duran and Manager Wendy Laister Set To Receive Esteemed Award

LONDON (vip-booking) – Duran Duran and their long-time manager, Wendy Laister, are set to receive the esteemed Artist and Management Partnership Award at the 13th UK Artist and Manager Awards.

The ceremony, hosted by the Featured Artists Coalition and Music Managers Forum, will take place on November 23 at London’s Bloomsbury Big Top.

Laister and her company, Magus Entertainment, have guided Duran Duran since 2002. Their collaboration was marked by significant achievements, including the reunion with original members Roger Taylor and Andy Taylor for the 2004 album “Astronaut.” Under Laister’s leadership, the band secured a two-album deal with Epic Records and later returned to their original Warner Records home for the release of Paper Gods in 2015.

The official A&M Awards press release praised Laister’s stewardship, highlighting the band’s impressive worldwide chart positions and massive concert audiences. The industry has also recognized their contributions with seven Lifetime Achievement awards from prestigious institutions like BRITS, MTV, Ivors, and Q, among others.

Annabella Coldrick, chief executive at Music Managers Forum, expressed her excitement about celebrating Duran Duran and Wendy Laister’s achievements during the Artist & Manager Awards return. “Wendy’s exceptional track record, which includes remarkable accomplishments with Aerosmith in the 1990s, showcases her as one of the UK`s most legendary and successful managers. The enduring partnership between Wendy and Duran Duran embodies the spirit of the event, celebrating innovation, inspiration, and global success over more than two decades.”

David Martin, CEO of Featured Artists Coalition, also praised Duran Duran’s enduring music and popularity, influencing multiple generations of artists. He emphasized the band’s ability to break new ground continuously and expressed excitement about celebrating their partnership with Wendy Laister during the event.

Last year’s ceremony saw deserving winners such as Becky Hill, Bose Ogulu, Tim Burgess, Martin Hall, Carl Cox, beabadoobee, Callum Reece, Groundworks, Krept & Konan, ABBA Voyage, Red Light Management, and Music Declares Emergency.