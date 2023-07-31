Madonna Shares A Health Update Following Tour Postponement

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Madonna shared an update on her health after she was hospitalized in June for what was reported to be a serious bacterial infection.

“Love from family and friends is the best Medicine,” Madonna, who is 64, shared via Instagram on Sunday.

“As a mother, you can really get caught up in the needs of your children and the seemingly endless giving,” Madonna continued. “But when the chips were down my children really showed up for me. I saw a side to them I had never seen before. It made all the difference.”

In the post, Madonna also shared a gift of a photograph taken by the famed artist Andy Warhol which she says shows Keith Haring wearing a jacket with Michael Jackson’s face painted on it. According to Madonna, the gift, from her longtime manager Guy Oseary, was particularly touching for her to receive.

“I sobbed when I opened this gift because I realized how lucky I am to be alive. And how fortunate I am to have known these people and so many others who are also gone,” she said.

Madonna was originally slated to begin her tour with special guest Bob the Drag Queen on July 15th at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena but she says she’s now eyeing October for rescheduled dates.