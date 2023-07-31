Find tour dates and live music events for all your favorite bands and artists in your city! Get concert tickets, news and more!

Topher Grace

The Inside Out Podcast With Paul Mecurio: Topher Grace – “That 70s Show,” “Spider Man 3,” “Home Economics,” “Blackkklansman,” “Irresistible”

Paul Mecurio
Topher is a LOT of fun in this conversation about his new show, “Home Economics,” telling me what he immediately liked about the project and what attracted him to it and why the show will ring true for a lot of viewers. We talk about his approach to deciding what roles he will take, his love of “The Daily Show w/Jon Stewart” and how great it was working with Jon and Steve Carell on the film, “Irresistible.” Much more.

