A2IM Launches A2IM Artist Pro, Helping Members With Access To Health Care Coverage

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — The American Association of Independent Music, Inc. (A2IM) announced the launch of the A2IM Artist Pro program, providing artists with access to the A2IM Benefits Store, which includes a wide array of health insurance options.

The A2IM Artist Pro program, which requires annual membership dues of just $99.00, provides access to a large selection of ala carte insurance options, including medical insurance, dental, vision, as well as personal items protection, renters and home insurance, legal services, pet insurance and much more.

“We are extremely excited to unveil the Artist Pro program as a testament to our unwavering dedication to empowering and uplifting independent artists,” expressed Dr. Richard James Burgess MBE, President, and CEO of A2IM. “Independent artists play a pivotal role in the recorded music industry, and our mission is to guide them towards success by offering invaluable resources and an array of exclusive benefits.”

Other services offered at a discount through A2IM’s Artist Pro program include the social media marketing platform BuzzMyVideos, the mixing and mastering service MXD; digital royalty collection platform ShineX Monitoring; digital artist services and distributor firm Spare Music; and the legal automation service Cosynd, among others.

Additional services will be added to A2IM Artist Pro tier and A2IM will host two webinars on August 9th to help familiarize the independent music community with the Artist Pro program.

For more information, check: https://www.a2im.org/artist-membership