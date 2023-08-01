Angus Cloud of TV Show ‘Euphoria’ Fame Dead At 25

OAKLAND, CA (CelebrityAccess) – Angus Cloud, one of the breakout stars of HBO’s Euphoria, where he played the misunderstood drug dealer you wanted to love, Fezco “Fez” O’Neill, died on Monday (July 31) at his family home in Oakland. News of his death was confirmed via his family in a statement. No cause of death has been revealed at this time. He was 25.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

The statement continued, “We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

TMZ reports that a 911 call was made at 11:30 am on Monday by Cloud’s mother, who reported a “possible overdose” and said that her son did not have a pulse. Variety reports when the Oakland Fire Department arrived on the scene, the patient was “already deceased” and that the Oakland Police Department confirmed that it remains an “active death investigation.”

NBC News reports that Cloud had been battling suicidal thoughts since returning from Ireland, where his father was laid to rest just one week ago.

Cloud is best known for playing Fez on the Emmy-winning controversial teen drama, Euphoria. Before that, he had never acted, telling numerous media outlets that he was hanging out with friends on the streets of Brooklyn when he caught the eye of casting agent Elizabeth Hendricks – thinking it was a scam but an opportunity too good to pass up. He was recently cast to co-star in Scream 6.

In a written statement, Euphoria creator Sam Levinson commented: “There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon. He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God bless his family.”

“We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud,” HBO said in a statement. “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”