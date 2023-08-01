Big Loud Records Promotes Three VP’s, Elevates Two Others and Hires Three New Staffers

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Lou Records has promoted three Vice President’s (VP) to Senior VP roles, elevated two others into VP roles and hired three new staffers into VP positions.

Jeff Tanner rises from VP to Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Affairs, Paul Logan elevates from VP to SVP of Sync and Brand Partnerships, and Brianne DeSlippe from VP to SVP of Global Marketing and Strategy. Additionally, H. Read Davis, who joined as Senior Director of Digital in 2022, is now VP of Digital, and Tori Johnson has been promoted from Senior Director of Creative and Digital to Vice President of Creative.

New Big Loud staffers Serena Lloyd, VP of Human Resources, Stefanie Carter, VP of Finance and Lucy Bartozzi, VP of Marketing also join the team, all effective immediately.

Lloyd joins as VP of Human Resources following previous HR roles at Weber Shandwick, Concord, Ketchum and more. Carter becomes VP of Finance after time with the Nashville Predators, Live Nation, Nissan and Mars Petcare. Bartozzi adds to the marketing department as VP, Marketing, bringing experience from previous stops at Round Hill Records, Mtheory and Red Bull Records.