Shelby Yoder Launches Songwriter and Producer Management Company – willo&co

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Music industry vet Shelby Yoder has launched Willo&Co, a songwriter and producer management company.

Yoder was most recently the Head of Nashville for Milk & Honey, where she led the company’s publishing ventures and managed the business for the entire Nashville territory, overseeing more than songwriters and producers. She has worked globally with her roster serving clients based in Los Angeles, Sydney, AUS, London, UK and Nashville.

Before Milk & Honey, Yoder was Director of Professional Membership and Events at Nashville Songwriter’s Association International. While there, she helped book and produce the Tin Pan South Songwriter’s Festival.

Yoder commented, “I believe in fair pay and fair ownership of intellectual properties, and I desire to be at the forefront of the progression of the Nashville music business. I believe that there is space for all genres and types of creators and look forward to expanding Willo&Co to be a multi-city collective of like-minded individuals in pursuit of this.”

Yoder can be reached at shelby@willoco.com.