Sir Paul McCartney Announces Australian Tour Run

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Sir Paul McCartney (81) is set to tour Australia for the first time in six years (2017). The Beatles legend will head to the land “Down Under” in October and November as part of his Got Back tour.

McCartney said in a statement, “I’ve got so many amazing memories of my time in Australia over the years. Our last trip was so much fun. We had such an incredible time. Each show was a part, so we know this is going to be incredibly special. Australia, we are going to rock! I can’t wait to see you.”

Paul will kick off his Australian shows at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on October 18 before heading to Melbourne and then Newcastle and rounding off his October dates at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on October 27. He will play Brisbane on November 1 and the Gold Coast’s Heritage Bank Stadium three days later.

Paul previously toured Australia in 2017, and the latest announcement comes a year after he celebrated his 80th birthday with a three-hour headline set at Glastonbury.

Speaking on Conan O’Brien’s ‘Needs A Friend’ podcast, he said: “These days, pretty much there’s the main act, and there might be a warm-up act.

“Then, there were many people on the bill because nobody did long; now, people will do three or four hours. I blame Bruce Springsteen – I’ve told him so, I said, ‘It’s your fault, man.”

Sir Paul McCartney’s Got Back 2023 Australian Tour

Wednesday 18 October – Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Saturday 21 October – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Tuesday 24 October – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Friday 27 October – Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Wednesday 1 November – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Saturday, 4 November – Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast